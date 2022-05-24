×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nordstrom earnings forecast

Nordstrom Defies Retail Slump With Higher Forecast; Shares Jump

Nordstrom
An exterior view of the ASOS | Nordstrom store is seen during the ASOS | Nordstrom Store Opening at The Grove on May 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 04:30 PM

Nordstrom Inc. raised its annual profit and revenue forecasts on Tuesday as the upscale retailer counts on demand from affluent consumers to help it overcome decades-high inflation.

Shares of the high-end department chain rose about 7% in extended trading.

Net sales across Nordstrom banner stores exceeded pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter with a 23.5% jump as Americans returning to offices and social events snapped up designer apparel and footwear.

Earlier in the day, Ralph Lauren also forecast improved full-year margins as demand for luxury apparel stays strong in top markets North America and Europe.

The confident outlook from Nordstrom and Ralph Lauren is in sharp contrast to peer Kohl's and big-box retailers Walmart Inc and Target Corp, which have taken a beating as runaway inflation squeezes consumer spending.

Nordstrom, which also authorized a new $500 million buyback, projected fiscal 2022 revenue to rise 6% to 8%, compared with a prior forecast of 5% to 7% growth. Full-year adjusted profit per share is expected between $3.38 and $3.68, higher than $3.15 to $3.50 earlier.

Meanwhile, its off-price division, Nordstrom Rack, posted a 10.3% increase in quarterly sales.

Total revenue rose 18.7% to $3.57 billion in the first quarter, surpassing analysts' estimates of $3.28 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The retailer said net income for the quarter ended April 30 rose to $20 million, or 13 cents per share, from a loss of $166 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

The retailer reported a loss of 1 cent per share on an adjusted basis, compared with estimates for a loss of 5 cents.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Nordstrom Inc. raised its annual profit and revenue forecasts on Tuesday as the upscale retailer counts on demand from affluent consumers to help it overcome decades-high inflation.
nordstrom earnings forecast
264
2022-30-24
Tuesday, 24 May 2022 04:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved