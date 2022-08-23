×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nordstrom earnings forecast | inflation | high-end consumer goods

Nordstrom Lowers Annual Forecast as Inflation Hits Demand

Nordstrom Lowers Annual Forecast as Inflation Hits Demand
(AP)

Tuesday, 23 August 2022 04:16 PM EDT

Nordstrom Inc cuts its annual revenue and profit forecasts on Tuesday, a sign that decades-high inflation was squeezing consumer spending on its high-end clothing and footwear.

Shares of the Seattle-based firm fell about 10% in extended trading.

Runaway inflation has prompted consumers to shift spending away from clothing and other discretionary items to groceries, hitting sales at apparel retailers and driving up inventories.

That has led companies including Kohl's Corp. and Macy's Inc. to offer steep discounts ahead of the back-to-school season, a crucial period for retailers.

Nordstrom said it expects fiscal 2022 revenue to rise 5% to 7%, lower than its previous expectation of 6% to 8% growth.

The company forecast fiscal 2022 adjusted profit per share between $2.30 and $2.60, compared with $3.20 to $3.50 previously.

Total revenue rose to $4.10 billion in the second quarter ended July 30, from $3.66 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting a figure of $3.97 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Nordstrom's net income rose to $126 million, or 77 cents per share, from $80 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Nordstrom Inc cuts its annual revenue and profit forecasts on Tuesday, a sign that decades-high inflation was squeezing consumer spending on its high-end clothing and footwear.
nordstrom earnings forecast, inflation, high-end consumer goods
184
2022-16-23
Tuesday, 23 August 2022 04:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved