Nissan Pauses Plans for EV Production in US

A Nissan SUV (AP)

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 09:28 AM EDT

Nissan Motor Co. has paused production plans to build its electric vehicles in the United States, Automotive News reported Tuesday citing a memo sent to auto suppliers.

The Japanese automaker has adjusted its development schedule on some battery-powered sedans and asked suppliers to stop development activity related to those projects until further notice, the report said.

Nissan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The announcement comes as weaker-than-expected EV demand prompts global automakers to pull back from their ambitious electrification plans to focus on hybrids and gas-powered models instead.

In March, the company laid out plans to accelerate its EV transition around the globe, including seven new models to be sold in the United States by 2026 and an EV manufacturing hub in the country.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


