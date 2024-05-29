WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nissan | air | bag | warning

US Says Stop Driving 84K Older Nissans Due to Air Bags

US Says Stop Driving 84K Older Nissans Due to Air Bags
(Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Wednesday, 29 May 2024 09:28 AM EDT

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday that owners of nearly 84,000 older Nissan vehicles equipped with recalled, unrepaired Takata air bags should immediately stop driving them.

The Japanese automaker issued a warning telling automakers not to drive certain 2002-2006 model year Nissan Sentra, 2002-2004 Nissan Pathfinder and 2002-2003 Infiniti QX4 vehicles that were recalled in 2020 that have not been fixed. NHTSA says 27 people in the United States have been killed by defective Takata air bag inflators.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday that owners of nearly 84,000 older Nissan vehicles equipped with recalled, unrepaired Takata air bags should immediately stop driving them.
nissan, air, bag, warning
80
2024-28-29
Wednesday, 29 May 2024 09:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved