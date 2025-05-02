1.8M Ninja Pressure Cookers Recalled for Burn Risk

More than 1.8 million Ninja Foodi pressure cookers are being recalled due to a risk of burns, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall affects roughly 1,846,400 Ninja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers. These cookers have a 6.5-quart capacity and were sold nationwide from January 2019 through March 2025. They were available at major retailers including: Amazon, Costco, Sam's Club, Target, and Walmart.

The problem? The lid can open while the cooker is in use, allowing hot food to spill out and potentially cause burns, ABC News reported.

So far, the company has received 106 reports of injuries, including more than 50 second- or third-degree burns to the face and body. At least 26 lawsuits have been filed, the report shows.

The cookers are black with "Ninja" printed on the front and product label.

Model numbers include OP300, OP301, OP301A, OP302, OP302BRN, OP302HCN, OP302HAQ, OP302HW, OP302HB, OP305, OP305CO and OP350CO. The model number is printed on a label on the side of the unit, ABC News said.

Replacement lids for these models are also included in the recall.

SharkNinja, the parent company of Ninja, is asking customers to stop using the pressure-cooking feature right away. Users can still use other features, like air frying, safely, the Company states.

Customers can contact SharkNinja for a free replacement lid. Call (888) 370-1733, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, email sharkninja@rqa-inc.com, or visit www.ninjakitchen.com and look for the "Recalls" or "Support" links.

"The safety of our customers is a top priority for SharkNinja," the company said in a statement to ABC News.

"In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, Ninja is conducting a recall to replace the lid on certain Ninja-brand 'Foodi' multi-function cookers in the OP300 model family. This addresses reports that some consumers have been able to open the pressure-cooking lids of certain units of these cookers during use, resulting in burn injuries from hot contents. More information is available at ninjakitchen.com or at CPSC.gov."

More information

Read the full recall notice here.