WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nike | revenue | holiday

Nike Posts Smaller Drop in Quarterly Revenue on Holiday Demand

Nike Posts Smaller Drop in Quarterly Revenue on Holiday Demand
(AP)

Thursday, 20 March 2025 04:42 PM EDT

Nike posted a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue Thursday, benefiting from a holiday season bump and an uptick in demand for its new Pegasus Premium and Vomero 18 sneaker lines.

Shares of the Air Jordan maker rose nearly 3% in extended trading.

The sportswear giant has discounted key lifestyle franchises Air Jordan 1, AirForce 1 and Dunk as it looks to clear out old inventory and focus on innovation. That sweetened the pot for buyers, who had waited all year to splurge during the holiday season.

Newly launched sneakers, fast-tracked by new CEO Elliott Hill, also performed well enough to give the sportswear maker some breathing room after several quarters of weak demand.

The company's third-quarter revenue fell 9% to $11.3 billion, compared with analysts' expectation of an 11.5% drop to $11.01 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Nike's $2 billion savings plan including job cuts, tightening the supply of some products and reducing management layers helped it report a quarterly profit per share of 54 cents.

Analysts on average were expecting 29 cents per share.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Nike posted a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue Thursday, benefiting from a holiday season bump and an uptick in demand for its new Pegasus Premium and Vomero 18 sneaker lines.
nike, revenue, holiday
177
2025-42-20
Thursday, 20 March 2025 04:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved