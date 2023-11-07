×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nike | patent | new balance | skechers | lawsuit

Nike Sues New Balance, Skechers for Patent Infringement

Nike Sues New Balance, Skechers for Patent Infringement
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 07 November 2023 07:09 AM EST

Footwear giant Nike filed federal lawsuits Monday against rivals New Balance and Skechers, accusing them of infringing patents related to Nike's technology for making upper portions of sneakers.

The lawsuits said that several New Balance athletic shoes and Skechers sneakers misuse Nike's patented "Flyknit" technology for running, soccer and basketball shoes.

Nike has previously sued Adidas, Puma and Lululemon for infringing Flyknit patents. Adidas and Puma have settled their lawsuits, while Nike's case against Lululemon is still ongoing.

New Balance said in a statement that it "fully respects competitors' intellectual property rights, but Nike does not own the exclusive right to design and produce footwear by traditional manufacturing methods that have been used in the industry for decades."

Representatives for Nike and Skechers did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Monday lawsuits.

Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike's website said that its Flyknit technology "uses high-strength fibers to create lightweight uppers with targeted areas of support, stretch and breathability." The lawsuits said the patented technology allows it to make high-performance uppers with reduced materials and waste.

Nike's complaint against Boston-based New Balance, filed in Massachusetts federal court, said shoes from New Balance's Fresh Foam, FuelCell and other lines violate Nike's patent rights. Nike sued Manhattan Beach, California-based Skechers in Los Angeles, claiming that shoes, including Skechers' Ultra Flex and Glide Step brands, infringed on its patents.

Nike asked the courts for an unspecified amount of money damages and court orders permanently blocking New Balance and Skechers from infringing the patents.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Footwear giant Nike filed federal lawsuits Monday against rivals New Balance and Skechers, accusing them of infringing patents related to Nike's technology for making upper portions of sneakers.
nike, patent, new balance, skechers, lawsuit
250
2023-09-07
Tuesday, 07 November 2023 07:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved