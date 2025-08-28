WATCH TV LIVE

Nike to Cut 1% of Corporate Staff Amid Turnaround Effort

(AP)

Thursday, 28 August 2025 01:00 PM EDT

Nike is planning on cutting about 1% of its corporate workforce as the footwear giant works towards a turnaround under CEO Elliott Hill, CNBC reported Thursday, citing a company statement.

The layoffs will not affect Nike's EMEA and Converse businesses, and it is unclear how many jobs will be impacted, the report added.

As of May 31, Nike had about 77,800 employees worldwide, including retail and part-time employees.

Nike previously had announced a job cut of 2% in February last year, equaling more than 1,600 jobs, to lower expenses amid demand pressures.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


