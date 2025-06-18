WATCH TV LIVE

Nike Delays Launching Brand With Kim Kardashian's Skims

American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, co-founder and chief creative officer of Skims, at the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards held at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. (John Nacion/AP/2019 file)

Wednesday, 18 June 2025 04:45 PM EDT

Nike's launch of a new women's activewear brand in the U.S. through a partnership with Kim Kardashian-owned shapewear label Skims has been delayed, the Air Jordan maker's spokesperson told Reuters Wednesday.

The partnership, which was announced in February, is part of new CEO Elliott Hill's plan to turn the struggling company around and broaden its product offerings to compete with brands such as Roger Federer-backed On and Deckers' Hoka.

Skims, which was launched in 2019, has seen growing demand for its premium bras, loungewear and shapewear.

With anticipation high among stakeholders and consumers, the two sides have delayed the launch as they work to get the product right, the Nike spokesperson said. The delay was first reported by Bloomberg News.

The new brand is set to be called NikeSKIMS, and is expected to include training apparel, footwear and accessories for women.

The initial plan was to launch its first collection at some U.S. retail locations in the spring of this year, as well as on its website. It was to be available more widely in 2026.

The partnership with Skims has been applauded by investors and analysts, who hope it will help Nike make up ground after falling behind in the women's activewear market, where Lululemon and Gap's Athleta have emerged as a winners.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


