Bid for Nielsen TV Ratings Company Almost Doubles to $16B

oscars
Oscar statuettes for the Academy Awards, which has traditionally been one of the most-viewed shows on TV. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 08:35 AM

The buyout offer for Nielsen rose to $16 billion Tuesday, about a week after the TV ratings and marketing data company rejected a $9 billion bid.

A group of private equity investors led by Brookfield Business Partners will invest approximately $2.65 billion via preferred equity, convertible into 45% of Nielsen’s common equity.

The company said Tuesday that it anticipates investing approximately $600 million, with the remaining balance funded from institutional partners. It added that part of its commitment may be syndicated to other institutional investors.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


