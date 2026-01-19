NHTSA Opens Probe Into About 600,000 GM Vehicles Over Engine Failure Issue

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday it opened a recall query into about 597,571 vehicles from General Motors over engine failure.
The recall affects GM vehicles equipped with a L87 6.2L V8 gas engine that experienced engine damage or failure, it said.
The auto safety regulator said it had received 36 Vehicle Owner Questionnaires (VOQs) alleging engine failure in vehicles subject to the prior recall.
The complaints received allege failures of remedies to the recall, NHTSA said.
GM recalled 721,000 vehicles worldwide over engine issues in April last year, with nearly 600,000 vehicles in the U.S.
