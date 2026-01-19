The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday it ‍opened a ‍recall query into about 597,571 vehicles from ⁠General Motors over engine failure.

The recall affects GM vehicles equipped ​with a L87 6.2L V8 gas engine that experienced ‍engine damage or failure, it ⁠said.

The auto safety regulator said it had received 36 Vehicle Owner Questionnaires (VOQs) alleging engine ⁠failure in vehicles ​subject ⁠to the prior recall.

The complaints ‍received allege failures of remedies to the ‌recall, NHTSA said.

GM recalled 721,000 vehicles worldwide over engine ⁠issues in ​April last ‍year, with nearly 600,000 vehicles in ‍the U.S.