NFL Postpones Three Games Due to COVID-19

Los Angeles Ram Cooper Kupp
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) hurdles an opponent, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3), during an NFL game, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams beat the Cardinals 30-23. (AP)

Friday, 17 December 2021 03:30 PM

The National Football League has postponed games for the first time all season due to COVID-19 outbreaks that required three upcoming contests to be rescheduled from the weekend to early next week, a source told Reuters on Friday.

The Cleveland Browns, who were set to face the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 15 encounter on Saturday, will now host the game on Monday, the NFL said in a news release.

The Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team-Philadelphia Eagles games that were originally scheduled to be played on Sunday will now go ahead on Tuesday.

