N.Y. Fashion Week's Ukrainian-Russian Jewish Influence

Many refer to the beginnings of the American fashion industry similarly to the way that Barbra Streisand described the beginnings of the movie industry at the recent Screen Actors Guild Award ceremony last month, a business started by Jews who fled the prejudices in Europe and came to America with a big dream.

The film industry leaders went to the west coast. In the fashion industry, the innovators stayed on the east coast, New York, to be exact. We can trace it from the famous Triangle Factory Fire through the growth of Seventh Avenue and the development of department stores and later smaller stores, many of them started by Holocaust survivors and new suburbanites.

The eighties brought a new level of business with fashion houses and growth of fashion week, which garnered international attention. Names like Marc Jacobs, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors and Isaac Mizrahi made Jewish “cool” and elevated designers to superstar status given to world leaders and performers.

Last month, during New York Fashion Week, even during turbulent political times and concerns of economics and safety, a new group of designers and businesses emerged as “fashion’s future.” Nobody focused on this trend, until now.

Whether in a private showing, small gatherings by invitation or headlining at New York Fashion Week’s official new home, the RXR’s Starrett-Lehigh Building, set along Manhattan’s West Side with gorgeous views and award-winning restaurant by celebrity chef, Marcus Samuelsson, we met the next generation of Jewish designers, those from Ukraine and Russia, that live in and do business in New York. Overall, they were welcomed with great reviews by fashion press, influencers and customers.

I recently spoke with accessories designer, Yelena Feuerman. Born and raised in Kyiv, Ukraine, she arrived in New York when she was 21. Jews were leaving the USSR in hopes for the better future. She studied at Kyiv State University, majoring in business communications and passionate about fashion. She came to the U.S .and worked 7 days a week while attending classes on art and fashion She later married Kurt Feuerman and traveled to exotic locations where she found her inspiration for her company Yelena NY.

Feuerman never forgot her roots. “Growing up as a Jew in Ukraine, I experienced firsthand the mistreatment of my people back in the Soviet Era.

“Witnessing now the wars in Ukraine and Israel and the rise of antisemitism in the US, Europe & globally, I feel it is my moral obligation to be vocal about this and

support the community in all ways possible: every fashion event we host at Yelena NY we partner with charities (Razom for Ukraine, for example) and give 20-40% of sales that go directly to the places the funds needed the most.”

Irina Shabayeva is an artist and a fashion designer. Irina is a Parsons School of Design graduate and the winner of season six reality series Project Runway. Her couture designs are a favorite among celebrities and frequented red carpets around the world.

WWD recently featured actress Sarah Michelle Geller in her designs. New York Assemblywoman Inna Vernikov made international headlines wearing a custom gown featuring an Israeli flag, supporting Israel at a gala in New York.

Shabayeva is originally from Georgia and is of Jewish/Russian heritage. She has credited her success to her feminine instincts and her diverse heritage.

Henry Zankov is a Russian-born, American designer working in New York City.After holding design positions at several brands under LVMH as well as consulting for different emerging and well-established designers in New York and in Europe, he launched his brand ZANKOV in 2019.

ZANKOV is a knitwear collection that establishes a new visual language in fashion and textiles, with a strong emphasis on color, silhouette and pattern, building an adventurous graphic lexicon. He uses natural fibers juxtaposed with technical yarns and knitted with clean, minimal surfaces using specialist techniques. He designs knits for men too and his pieces are featured in Bergdorf Goodman.

Other New York Fashion Week headlines featuring Jewish designers included the show by Israeli-American designer, Gita Omri, who dedicated her show to the hostages with the theme “Bring Them Home” and yellow ribbons featured on invitations, stage and clothes.

Orthodox newcomer Elke Sudan reinvented the demand for headscarves at her show through her brand, Elke New York. Elie Balleh featured unisex jackets in a tribute to multiculturalism and Black History Month.

Fashion brings together a world like nothing else, even rivals in other arenas. Customers support a fashion line because of quality products and brand loyalty, the best way for possible unity.

This article is dedicated to the original Jewish influencer of Fashion for every age, Iris Appel, who passed away last week at the age of 102. “Clothes are not frippery. Properly done, they can be an art form.” Iris Apfel

Cindy Grosz is an award-winning media personality, brand ambassador and Jewish activist. She is the host of “The Jewess Patriot” radio show on WGBB Radio and through Jewish Podcasts out of Jerusalem. She ran for Congress in 2020 and was a Jewish advisor for the National Coalition for Trump.