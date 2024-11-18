WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: new york | congestion | toll | 9 | dollars

NYC Approves Nation's First-Ever Congestion Toll

NYC Approves Nation's First-Ever Congestion Toll
The Williamsburg Bridge and Manhattan skyline as seen from Brooklyn on October 16, 2024 (AP)

Monday, 18 November 2024 02:04 PM EST

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority voted Monday to implement a $9 congestion mitigation charge for driving in Manhattan starting on Jan. 5, a move aimed at raising billions for mass transit and cutting traffic.

New York City's congestion pricing program, the first of its kind in the United States, was revived last week by Governor Kathy Hochul after she had put it on indefinite hold in June.

New York plans to charge a $9 toll during daytime hours for passenger vehicles driving in Manhattan south of 60th Street after scrapping an earlier plan to charge $15 that would have started on June 30.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority voted Monday to implement a $9 congestion mitigation charge for driving in Manhattan starting on Jan. 5, a move aimed at raising billions for mass transit and cutting traffic.
new york, congestion, toll, 9, dollars
102
2024-04-18
Monday, 18 November 2024 02:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved