×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: new vehicle prices | kelley blue book

New Vehicle Prices Finally Fall Below Sticker Price

New Vehicle Prices Finally Fall Below Sticker Price
BMW M2 2023 model (Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 12 April 2023 03:31 PM EDT

New vehicles' average transaction price fell below the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) for the first time in 20 months, according to data published by automotive research company Kelley Blue Book.

Vehicle prices turned hot after a pandemic-driven supply chain snag and an increased demand for private cars.

The average transaction price of a new vehicle in the U.S. declined 1.1% in March to $48,008 from February's $48,558. However, March prices rose 3.8% compared to a year earlier.

Top global automakers, except Toyota Motor Corp, reported a rise in first-quarter U.S. sales on improving shipments to dealers as vehicle inventories improve.

"Right now, in-market consumers are finding more inventory, more choice and dealers more willing to deal, at least with some brands," said Rebecca Rydzewski, auto-industry researcher at Kelley Blue Book's parent firm Cox Automotive.

In March, the average price for a new non-luxury vehicle, which includes brands such as Chevrolet, Ford, Hyundai and Nissan, was $44,182, a decline of $505 compared with February, but buyers continued to pay above MSRP for luxury vehicles, according to the report.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
New vehicles' average transaction price fell below the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) for the first time in 20 months, according to data published by automotive research company Kelley Blue Book.
new vehicle prices, kelley blue book
178
2023-31-12
Wednesday, 12 April 2023 03:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved