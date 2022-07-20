New Orleans Homeowners Scramble for Insurance

Hurricane season in New Orleans is already challenging hundreds of thousands of homeowners, even without any named storm on the horizon.



Six major insurance companies have not renewed homeowners’ insurance for nearly 100,000 New Orleans policyholders, and more than 50 companies are no longer writing policies for homes below the 1-10 and 1-12 Interstate Highways on the Gulf of Mexico.



This is according to Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, as reported by local TV station Fox 8.



Following the devastating hurricanes of Katrina and Rita earlier this century, local insurers also pulled out of the market but did return, Donelon says.



“As we get further away, and, hopefully, go unscathed this hurricane season, more of those companies will return to market, I am certain, as it happened 15 years ago after Katrina and Rita,” the insurance commissioner said. Hurricane season in Louisiana runs from June 1 through November 30 each year.



The state’s only current insurer of last resort is Louisiana Citizen, whose policies have recently jumped from 35,000 to 82,000. However, many New Orleans citizens say Citizen is quoting them prices triple what they were paying. One Lafitte resident was quoted $41,000 to insure his home.



Donelon’s solution for these homeowners is to “build higher and build stronger” and to “get a contractor to give you an estimate of what your property in your area would cost to rebuild.”



It is legal for insurance companies to cancel a homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policy on the renewal date due to natural risks like wildfires, storms or floods, according to insurance.com. Of course, non-payment of premiums is also a reason to drop a policy, as is lack of upkeep, filing too many claims or insurance fraud.



Insurance.com recommends that anyone with a cancelled or dropped policy reach out to their insurance company’s agent to find out if there are proactive steps they can take to alleviate their insurer’s concern.



As well, insurance.com advises getting other quotes, making any repairs or preventative upgrades and contacting one’s state department of insurance.



Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Donelon has urged the people of his state who need insurance help to call his office at 800-259-5300.