WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: new | home | sales | rebound

US New Home Sales Rebound in February

US New Home Sales Rebound in February
A home for sale in Los Angeles (Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 12:12 PM EDT

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes rebounded in February as warmer weather and a decline in mortgage rates pulled buyers from the sidelines, but growing uncertainty over the economy's outlook could curb further gains.

New home sales increased 1.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 676,000 units last month, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Tuesday. The sales pace for January was revised up to a rate of 664,000 units from the previously reported 657,000 units.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales, which make up about 15% of U.S. home sales, would rise to a rate of 679,000 units. New home sales are counted at the signing of a contract. They rose 5.1% on a year-on-year basis in February.

The median new house price fell 1.5% to $414,500 in February from a year earlier.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Sales of new U.S. single-family homes rebounded in February as warmer weather and a decline in mortgage rates pulled buyers from the sidelines, but growing uncertainty over the economy's outlook could curb further gains.
new, home, sales, rebound
139
2025-12-25
Tuesday, 25 March 2025 12:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved