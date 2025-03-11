Elon Musk's Neuralink Files to Trademark 'Telepathy'

Elon Musk's Neuralink filed applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on March 3 to trademark "Telepathy" and "Telekinesis" as well as other names for future products, Wired reported Wednesday.

The trademark application for the Telepathy application describes an "implantable brain to computer interface for facilitating communication and control of software and hardware," which Forbes reported could be used for aiding people who were paralyzed.

Meanwhile, the Telekinesis filing points to controlling physical objects, such as robotic arms, while "Blindsight," another application, targets vision restoration.