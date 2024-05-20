WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: neuralink | brain | implant | chip | elon musk

FDA Clears Neuralink Brain Implant for 2nd Patient

Monday, 20 May 2024 08:27 AM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has allowed billionaire Elon Musk's Neuralink to implant its brain chip in a second person after the company offered fixes to a problem that occurred in the first patient, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Reuters reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter, that the issue disclosed by Neuralink where tiny wires inside the brain of its first patient had pulled out of position is an issue Musk's company has known about for years.

The company intends to fix the problem by embedding some of the device's wires deeper into the brain, the WSJ report said, citing a person familiar with the company and a document it had viewed. Neuralink and the FDA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Monday, 20 May 2024 08:27 AM
