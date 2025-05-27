Musk's Neuralink Raises Cash at $9 Billion Valuation

Elon Musk's brain implant company, Neuralink, raised $600 million at a valuation of $9 billion, Semafor reported Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The last time the Neuralink startup was valued was in 2023, when it was pegged at $3.5 billion.

Since then, Neuralink has successfully implanted chips into the brains of three people paralyzed or unable to speak. The most recent was an Arizona man with ALS, better known as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis or Lou Gehrig's disease, who was able to speak thanks to a Neuralink chip.

More patients are volunteering to get the Neuralink brain implant chip, even though the product is not yet available commercially, MIT Technology Review reported earlier this year.

Musk heralded his return to his companies Tuesday, writing on X: "Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms. I must be super focused on X/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out."

In the past four years, the value of Musk's companies has soared. SpaceX raised $180 billion last August and was priced at $350 billion on the secondary market in December.

When xAI, previously worth $80 billion, merged with X, the combined entity was given a worth of $113 billion.

Jared Birchall, Neuralink CEO and the head of Musk's investment office, did not respond to a Semafor request for comment.