Disney+ Poised to Dethrone Netflix: Report

In only a few years, Disney streaming service Disney+ will overtake Netflix as the largest streaming platform in the U.S., the New York Post reports, citing a report from Digital TV Research.



However, the worldwide subscriber numbers that Digital TV Research projects are neck-and-neck: 284.2 million Disney+ subscribers by 2026, compared to Netflix's 270.7 million.



More interesting, perhaps, is the notion that together, Disney+ and Netflix will have nearly half of the world's video-on-demand viewers.



The report says that 43% of the new viewers on Disney+ will come from Asia, particularly its Hotstar brand in India.



Netflix, whose hit shows include "The Crown," has roughly 209 million subscribers. Disney+ is currently at 116 million.



Digital TV estimates that Amazon Prime Video will be the third-largest streaming service in the world by 2026, with 243.4 million users.

