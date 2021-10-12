×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Money | Netflix

Disney+ Poised to Dethrone Netflix: Report

Netflix logo
(AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 12 October 2021 04:21 PM

In only a few years, Disney streaming service Disney+ will overtake Netflix as the largest streaming platform in the U.S., the New York Post reports, citing a report from Digital TV Research.

However, the worldwide subscriber numbers that Digital TV Research projects are neck-and-neck: 284.2 million Disney+ subscribers by 2026, compared to Netflix's 270.7 million.

More interesting, perhaps, is the notion that together, Disney+ and Netflix will have nearly half of the world's video-on-demand viewers.

The report says that 43% of the new viewers on Disney+ will come from Asia, particularly its Hotstar brand in India.

Netflix, whose hit shows include "The Crown," has roughly 209 million subscribers. Disney+ is currently at 116 million.

Digital TV estimates that Amazon Prime Video will be the third-largest streaming service in the world by 2026, with 243.4 million users.

© 2021 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
In only a few years, Disney streaming service Disney+ will overtake Netflix as the largest streaming platform in the U.S., the New York Post reports, citing a report from Digital TV Research. However, the worldwide subscriber numbers that Digital TV Research projects are...
Netflix
136
2021-21-12
Tuesday, 12 October 2021 04:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved