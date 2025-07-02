Netflix in Talks With Spotify to Expand Live TV Content

Netflix has held talks with Spotify to partner on projects such as music award shows or live concert series as part of its live TV push, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has also discussed doing big celebrity interviews and shorter-turnaround documentaries, the report said.

Netflix and Spotify did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The streaming giant has aggressively broadened its live programming in recent years to boost advertising revenue, diversify content and attract new subscribers.

A new music show called "Building the Band" is set to debut next week. The streamer is working on another music competition that is expected to release in the coming months, the report said.

Netflix has also expanded its portfolio with high-profile live sports events, including two National Football League games on Christmas Day and the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing match that earned the streamer a record 19 million subscribers in its fourth quarter.