Netflix Eyes K-Pop Boom With 'Demon Hunters' Global Tour

Netflix is moving to turn its biggest film hit into a global live-events franchise, betting on the explosive growth of K-pop to unlock a major new revenue stream, Bloomberg reports.

The streaming giant is in talks to launch a worldwide concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, aiming to bring the film’s chart-topping music to arenas across dozens of cities.

The shows, which could fill venues of 10,000 to 20,000 seats, would mark a significant step in Netflix’s push beyond streaming and into live entertainment.

The strategy reflects a broader opportunity: monetizing blockbuster content through music, merchandise, and real-world experiences.

With promoters already offering tens of millions of dollars in upfront guarantees, the potential payoff is substantial — if Netflix can finalize the creative direction and keep costs in check.

At the center of the opportunity is the film’s soundtrack, which has become a global sensation. It ranked among the top-selling albums worldwide, while its lead single, “Golden,” made history as the first K-pop track to win both a Grammy and an Oscar. The song remains a fixture on global streaming charts, underscoring the crossover power of K-pop.

That momentum positions Netflix to tap into one of the fastest-growing segments in live entertainment.

K-pop acts like BTS and Blackpink routinely sell out stadiums worldwide, and demand for live experiences tied to the genre continues to surge. Netflix has already leaned into that trend, including plans to livestream BTS’s highly anticipated comeback show.

The proposed tour would coincide with a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters, creating a flywheel effect between content, music, and live events. Beyond ticket sales, the franchise is opening additional revenue channels, including theatrical releases and consumer products through toy partnerships.

Key details of the tour remain unresolved, including who will perform. Options range from the film’s vocal trio — Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami — to virtual performers such as holograms, a model that could scale globally while reducing logistical challenges.

Even with those uncertainties, the initiative highlights how Netflix is evolving its business model — using hit IP not just to drive subscriptions, but to build a broader entertainment ecosystem fueled by the global K-pop phenomenon.