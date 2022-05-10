Netflix Poised to Offer Ad-Supported Subs: NYT

Netflix Inc. could introduce a lower-priced ad-supported subscription plan by the end of the year, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing an internal note to employees.



The note said there would be three tiers of subscriptions and that Netflix would crack down on password sharing.



Netflix’s video streaming service in the first quarter of 2022 suffered the first loss in worldwide subscribers in its history, leading to a massive sell-off of its shares on April 19, 2022, the day of the announcement. The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to a quarterly report released Tuesday; its stock dropped by 23% in after-market trading.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.