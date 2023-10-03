×
Tags: netflix | actors strike | sag-aftra | subscription prices | inflation

Netflix to Raise Prices After Actors' Strike Ends

Sadie Sink arrives at the "Stranger Things" FYSEE Los Angeles Event at the Netflix's Raleigh Studios. (Jordan Strauss/AP/2022 file photo)

Tuesday, 03 October 2023 10:33 AM EDT

Netflix is planning to raise the price of its ad-free service after the ongoing Hollywood actors' strike ends, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

The streaming service is discussing raising prices in several markets globally, but will likely begin with the United States and Canada, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

It could not be learned how much Netflix will raise prices by or when exactly the new prices will take effect, according to the report.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Talks between SAG-AFTRA actors' union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the studios, are ongoing, with their next meeting scheduled on Wednesday.

The writers' union struck a tentative deal with the AMPTP last week after five months of failed negotiations.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


