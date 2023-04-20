Netflix Delays Account-Sharing Crackdown





Netflix is delaying its account-sharing crackdown in the U.S. to the second quarter, after some users in Canada and Spain who faced the new restrictions cancelled their subscriptions, the New York Post reports.



Rescheduling the crackdown, originally planned for the first quarter, will enable the media company to move “some of the membership growth and revenue benefit” to the third quarter, Netflix said in a letter to shareholders Tuesday.



Netflix expects that in the near term, some subscribers will cancel their plans but that its customer base will grow over the longer term.



Netflix estimates that 100 million of its 231 million subscribers worldwide share their login information. It offers a “paid sharing” service to permit subscribers to add additional viewers to their account outside of their household for a fee, and believes this option will enable it to convert 20% to 30% of freeloaders to become paying subscribers.



Netflix has 63 million subscribers in the U.S.