Nestle to Cut 16,000 Jobs as New CEO Vows 'Turnaround Fire'

Nestle will cut 16,000 jobs, new CEO Philipp Navratil said Thursday, as the world's largest packaged food company seeks to cut costs and win back investor confidence.

The jobs represent 5.8% of Nestle's around 277,000 employees. Navratil said Nestle had raised its costs savings target to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.77 billion) from 2.5 billion francs by the end of 2027.

"The world is changing, and Nestlé needs to change faster," Navratil said.

UNPRECEDENTED TURMOIL

Nestle, whose shares were up 7.5% by 0815 GM, has experienced an unprecedented period of managerial turmoil, with Navratil replacing Laurent Freixe, who was fired in September as chief executive over an undisclosed relationship with a direct report.

Chairman Paul Bulcke then stepped down early to make way for former Inditex chief Pablo Isla two weeks later.

Navratil said the 12,000 white collar job cuts over the next two years, in addition to a further 4,000 headcount reduction as part of ongoing initiatives in manufacturing and the supply chain, were part of an efficiency push.

'FUEL TO THE TURNAROUND FIRE'

The Swiss maker of KitKat chocolate bars, Nespresso coffee and Maggi seasoning has been fighting to reverse stalling sales growth and arrest a share price slide as costs have risen and debt levels have climbed, increasing pressure from investors.

Nestle's quarterly results "add fuel to the turnaround fire," Bernstein analysts wrote in a note, naming the headcount reduction as a "significant surprise."

A 1.5% rise in real internal growth - a measure of sales volumes - in the third quarter, well above analysts' expectations of a 0.3% rise, may offer Navratil breathing space as he looks to make his mark following his sudden promotion.

Navratil said driving RIG-led growth was Nestle's highest priority.

"We are fostering a culture that embraces a performance mindset, that does not accept losing market share, and where winning is rewarded," Navratil said.

Strategic reviews of Nestle's waters and premium beverages business and low-growth, low-margin vitamins and supplements brands are ongoing, the company said.

The Swiss company maintained its 2025 outlook. It said organic sales growth should improve compared to 2024 and predicted underlying trading operating profit margin at, or above, 16%.

Organic sales, which exclude the impact of currency movement and acquisitions, rose 4.3% in the quarter, Nestle said, above analysts' estimates for 3.7% growth.

TOO FOCUSED ON CHINA

Quarterly sales growth was driven by pricing-led upticks in coffee and confectionary, but Greater China was a drag.

CFO Anna Manz said Nestle had been too focused on driving distribution across China and not enough on building consumer demand.

"So what you see in China is us correcting that and actually to consolidate our distribution and make it more efficient, while we build this consumer demand."

($1 = 0.7955 Swiss francs)