×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: neel kashkari | minneapolis federal reserve bank president | rate hikes | inflation | recession

Fed's Kashkari: More Rate Hikes Ahead - Even Possible Recession

Fed's Kashkari: More Rate Hikes Ahead - Even Possible Recession
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari (AP)

Wednesday, 10 August 2022 03:16 PM EDT

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Wednesday said he is sticking to his view that the U.S. central bank will need to raise its policy rate another 1.5 percentage points this year and more in 2023, even if that causes a recession.

The Fed is "far, far away from declaring victory" on inflation, Kashkari said at the Aspen Ideas Conference, despite the "welcome" news in the consumer price index report earlier in the day that inflation may have begun to cool.

Kashkari said he hasn't "seen anything that changes" the need to raise the Fed's policy rate to 3.9% by year-end and to 4.4% by the end of 2023. The rate is currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range.

Although Kashkari acknowledged that raising rates so quickly could push the economy into recession, and that a recession could even occur in the "near future," he said that risk will not deter him. "We have to get back to 2%" inflation, he said.

Consumer prices rose 8.5% in July from a year earlier, the Labor Department report showed on Wednesday.

Kashkari also pushed back on market expectations for rate cuts to begin early next year, saying they are "not realistic." Rates are not likely to be cut "until we get convinced that inflation is well on its way" to the Fed's 2% target, he said.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Wednesday said he is sticking to his view that the U.S. central bank will need to raise its policy rate another 1.5 percentage points this year and more in 2023, even if that causes a recession.
neel kashkari, minneapolis federal reserve bank president, rate hikes, inflation, recession
224
2022-16-10
Wednesday, 10 August 2022 03:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved