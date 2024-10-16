WATCH TV LIVE

NBCUniversal to Stream Local Sports on Peacock

(Aaron M. Sprecher/AP)

Wednesday, 16 October 2024 03:32 PM EDT

Comcast-owned NBCUniversal plans to add its regional sports channels to its Peacock streaming service as soon as early 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The four NBC Sports networks that will be added have local broadcast rights in Boston, Philadelphia and across Northern California, including to games for high-profile teams such as the Golden State Warriors, Celtics and Phillies, the report said.

The games will still be available on television, according to WSJ.

NBCUniversal is still completing details of the plan and the rollout could be delayed. One option executives are discussing is to make the channels available as add-ons in the local markets so that fans there can pay extra to stream games, WSJ reported.

Comcast did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

In July, NBCUniversal, along with Amazon and Walt Disney's ESPN, clinched the rights to carry NBA games in an 11-year deal valued at $77 billion.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
