NBCUniversal, MLB Near $600M, Three-Year Deal

Comcast-owned NBCUniversal is in advanced talks with Major League Baseball to carry games on NBC and the Peacock streaming service in a three-year deal approaching $200 million annually, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Netflix is also close to a deal with MLB to stream the 'Home Run Derby' for more than $35 million a year, the report said, adding that the agreement would run through 2028.

MLB and the companies are still engaged in discussions, WSJ said, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

The deals have not yet been finalized and additional components could drive the price tag significantly higher.

NBCUniversal did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment, while Netflix said it has no comment. MLB could not immediately be contacted.

MLB expects the new deals to ultimately increase its revenue from its previous agreement with ESPN, according to the report.