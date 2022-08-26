×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nba players heath care insurance fraud | terrence williams | guilty plea

Accused Ringleader in NBA Healthcare Fraud Pleads Guilty

Accused Ringleader in NBA Healthcare Fraud Pleads Guilty
New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince Carter during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., in this Nov. 5, 2010, file photo. (AP)

Friday, 26 August 2022 02:52 PM EDT

The accused ringleader of a scheme involving at least 19 former National Basketball Association players to defraud a league health plan into paying millions of dollars for bogus medical procedures pleaded guilty on Friday over his involvement.

Terrence Williams, who played for the New Jersey Nets and three other teams from 2009 to 2013, entered his plea to conspiracy and identity theft charges before U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan.

The 35-year-old Seattle resident also agreed to pay $2.5 million in restitution to the NBA plan and forfeit $653,673 to the United States.

Lawyers for Williams did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prosecutors said Williams recruited players to submit false invoices for medical and dental work that was never performed, in exchange for at least $300,000 of kickbacks.

Examples included invoices allegedly showing former Boston Celtics players Tony Allen and Glen Davis receiving crowns on the same six teeth on the same day, and Davis receiving crowns on eight teeth in Beverly Hills although he was in Nevada.

Williams was also accused of impersonating others, including a health plan manager who questioned a reimbursement in order to "frighten" a player who had not paid a kickback.

Prosecutors said at least $5 million of false claims were submitted, with the defendants receiving $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.

At least 24 people including a dentist, a doctor and a chiropractor have been charged, with six pleading guilty. Allen and Davis have pleaded not guilty.

Williams could face 10 to 12 years in prison, including a mandatory two years for identity theft, under recommended federal guidelines at his Jan. 25, 2023, scheduled sentencing.

He was jailed in May, after prosecutors said he threatened a witness through text messages.

The defendants who have pleaded guilty include former players Chris Douglas-Roberts, Jamario Moon, Eddie Robinson and Anthony Wroten, as well as Patrick Khaziran, a Los Angeles chiropractor known as "Dr. Pat."

Douglas-Roberts was the player Williams allegedly tried to "frighten."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The accused ringleader of a scheme involving at least 19 former National Basketball Association players to defraud a league health plan into paying millions of dollars for bogus medical procedures pleaded guilty on Friday over his involvement.
nba players heath care insurance fraud, terrence williams, guilty plea
329
2022-52-26
Friday, 26 August 2022 02:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved