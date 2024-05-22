NBA Reaches $2.6B Blockbuster Deal With NBC

The National Basketball Association has reached a media rights deal with NBC, cutting its ties with TNT for the first time in 40 years, Mediaite reports.

The league has formalized contracts with Disney (ESPN/ABC), NBC and Amazon, sources tell the Sports Business Journal.

The Disney and Amazon deals were sealed earlier, leaving the third and final package up for grabs by either Warner Brothers Discovery, owner of TNT, or NBC.

Disney is paying $2.8 billion for NBA’s “A” package, i.e. exclusive rights to the NBA Finals, a conference final, weekly primetime games, and WNBA games.

The “B” package, including two weekly primetime windows, the conference semifinals and a conference final, is going to NBC for $2.6 billion, according to industry sources.