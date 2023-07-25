NatWest Board Backs CEO Over Farage Account Row

NatWest CEO Alison Rose has admitted a "serious error of judgment" in discussing former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage's relationship with the bank with a BBC reporter, but the lender's board said she still had its backing.

The taxpayer-backed lender has faced intense political and media scrutiny over a decision by its private bank Coutts to close Farage's accounts, after the politician-turned-broadcaster obtained an internal document which said this was partly because his views were not "aligned" with the bank's.

Rose has also faced days of speculation over whether she leaked details about Farage's account to public broadcaster the BBC.

"After careful reflection the board has concluded that it retains full confidence in Ms Rose as CEO of the bank," the bank's chairman Howard Davies said in a statement, adding the board would conduct an independent review into the matter.

Davies hinted that Rose could have her bonuses docked at the end of the year, saying the events would be taken into account "in decisions on remuneration."

Rose confirmed in the statement for the first time that she had discussed Farage's "relationship with the bank" with BBC reporter Simon Jack.

"I recognize that in my conversations with Simon Jack of the BBC, I made a serious error of judgment," Rose said, but added she had not revealed any personal financial information about Farage and had answered a general question about eligibility.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Farage said the statements made by BBC and Natwest were "contradictory." He pledged to respond to the NatWest statement via broadcaster GB News later on Tuesday.

Rose also said she was not part of the decision-making process to "exit" Farage's accounts and said this was a decision made by Coutts.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it had urged the NatWest board to review the matter independently and welcomed its statement.

"It is vital that the review is well resourced and those conducting it have access to all the necessary information and people in order to investigate what happened swiftly and fully," said Sheldon Mills, the FCA's executive director of consumers and competition.

The UK Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment.