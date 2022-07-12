×
Roger Goodell: NFL to Name 'Sunday Ticket' Partner in the Fall

NFL Commission Roger Goodell speaks during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 12 July 2022 02:14 PM EDT

The National Football League (NFL) will award rights to its “Sunday Ticket” package to a major streaming service as opposed to a traditional broadcast partner like ESPN, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says.

Goodell made his remark about how the NFL is jockeying for position to expand its football fan base at the Sun Valley Conference of tech, media and business moguls, the New York Post reports.

Streaming giants Apple and Amazon have submitted bids for the rights, as has Disney parent ESPN.

NFL is charging $2 billion a year for the rights to air “Sunday Ticket,” plus a stake in NFL Media.

Satellite television giant DirecTV has controlled the rights to “Sunday Ticket” for more two decades, paying more than $1.5 billion a year to air all of NFL’s weekly games. DirecTV’s current deal expires at the end of the 2022 season.

Amazon holds streaming rights to NFL’s Thursday Night Football package.

Finding the right partner to air “Sunday Ticket” is “an important decision for us because these assets are really valuable to us,” Goodell told CNBC. “I clearly believe we’ll be moving to a streaming service. I think that’s best for the consumers at this stage—but we have so much interest right now.

“We’ll probably have some decision by the fall,” Goodell said.

 

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


