×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: national enquirer

National Enquirer Sold to VVIP

National Enquirer Sold to VVIP

Monday, 06 February 2023 08:01 AM EST

Tabloid the National Enquirer has been sold to VVIP.

VVIP is also buying the Globe from magazine publisher a360 Media in an all-cash deal, though exact financial terms were not disclosed.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, accused the scandal-plagued paper of attempting to bribe him in 2019 with embarrassing “below the belt” photos sent to his girlfriend.

American Media sold the National Enquirer and some other publications in April 2019 to Hudson News Distributors.

VVIP Ventures is a joint venture between digital media and content technologies holding company Vinco Ventures Inc. and ICON Publishing.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Tabloid the National Enquirer has been sold to VVIP, which is also buying the Globe from magazine publisher a360 Media in an all-cash deal, though exact financial terms were not disclosed.
national enquirer
95
2023-01-06
Monday, 06 February 2023 08:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved