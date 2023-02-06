National Enquirer Sold to VVIP

Tabloid the National Enquirer has been sold to VVIP.

VVIP is also buying the Globe from magazine publisher a360 Media in an all-cash deal, though exact financial terms were not disclosed.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, accused the scandal-plagued paper of attempting to bribe him in 2019 with embarrassing “below the belt” photos sent to his girlfriend.

American Media sold the National Enquirer and some other publications in April 2019 to Hudson News Distributors.

VVIP Ventures is a joint venture between digital media and content technologies holding company Vinco Ventures Inc. and ICON Publishing.