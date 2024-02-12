Nasdaq Signs Partnership Deal With Ukraine

Exchange operator Nasdaq Monday signed a partnership agreement with the Ukrainian government aimed at supporting the development of Ukrainian capital markets, Nasdaq and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) said.

USAID, which has helped Ukraine match foreign investors with Ukrainian companies, said the memorandum of understanding called for Nasdaq to provide a range of technical assistance to the government of Ukraine as it gears up to open a new International Finance Center and develops Ukrainian capital markets.

'UKRAINE IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS'

"This new partnership between Nasdaq and the Government of Ukraine demonstrates that Ukraine is open for business, even as they continue to fight for their freedom," USAID Administrator Samantha Power said in a statement.

She said investors were demonstrating their confidence in Ukraine's future, with some $4.1 billion in foreign direct investment entering the country in the first three quarters of 2023. Full-year data was not immediately available.

"This partnership further underscores the attractive investment opportunities Ukraine offers. We welcome Nasdaq's commitment to support the development of Ukrainian capital markets, which will be critical in the recovery effort."

The agreement was signed Monday by Ed Knight, executive vice chairman of Nasdaq, who was at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, and Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, who joined virtually, a USAID spokesperson said.

'FIRST STEP'

Under the deal, Nasdaq will advise the Ukrainian government on regulation and governance practices of public companies, promote entrepreneurship among Ukrainians through workshops and training, and advance capital formation for Ukrainian companies, including providing education about and assistance with listing on Nasdaq's U.S. and European markets, USAID said.

Nasdaq said it also intends to waive listing fees for Ukrainian companies listing on Nasdaq’s U.S. and European markets, although the fee waiver is subject to regulatory approvals.

"This agreement is a first step to a deeper partnership between Nasdaq and Ukraine," Nasdaq's Knight said in a statement. "We look forward to continued discussions with the Government of Ukraine as we identify solutions that accelerate economic opportunities for Ukrainian citizens and businesses."

Svyrydenko said Nasdaq's expertise and technologies were important tools for attracting long-term financing for Ukrainian companies and developing organized markets. "Cooperation with Nasdaq is an opportunity to make our economy more resilient, create more equal opportunities, and realize our economic potential to the fullest," she said in a statement.

SELF-SUFFICIENT

USAID said the signing was an important step toward helping Ukraine become more self-sufficient and lay the groundwork for strong growth that is "thoroughly integrated into Euro-Atlantic institutions."

USAID helped facilitate the deal by working with the private sector to address needs in Ukraine. It previously helped broker the donation of laptops and software for Ukrainian students and teachers by large U.S. companies, and the donation of drones to help Ukraine detect and document war crimes.

USAID also partners with the private sector to support Ukrainian grain production and export, and so far it has mobilized more than $250 million in private sector agricultural partnerships, including investments in seed production.