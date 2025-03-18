WATCH TV LIVE

Nasdaq to Open Regional Headquarters in Texas

The Nasdaq MarketSite in New York (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Tuesday, 18 March 2025 08:33 AM EDT

Exchange operator Nasdaq said Tuesday it would open a regional headquarters in Texas, deepening its presence in a state that is fast emerging as a major financial hub rivaling New York.

Elon Musk-led Tesla and SpaceX, as well as tech giants Oracle and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, have all moved to the Lone Star State, attracted by a favorable tax climate, lower costs of living and reduced energy costs.

For Nasdaq, the move could also help it better compete with the New York Stock Exchange — which last month committed to launching an exchange in the state — and the Texas Stock Exchange, a venture backed by BlackRock and Citadel Securities, which is gearing up for a launch early next year.

Nasdaq did not specify its hiring plans for the new headquarters in Dallas. However, it pledged additional investments to support its "broad range of clients in the region."

The exchange operator lists over 200 Texas-based companies, with a combined market capitalization of $1.98 trillion as of December. The state also accounts for the largest number of listings on the NYSE.

A foothold in Texas could enhance exchanges' reach among the state's leading industries, including energy and manufacturing, at a time when companies are staying private longer.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


