Democrats to Include Suspension of U.S. Debt Limit in Funding Bill

Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, says Democrats are ready to suspend the $28 trillion debt limit. (AP)

Monday, 20 September 2021 03:14 PM

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that Democrats will include a suspension of the debt limit to 2022 in legislation to fund the federal government.

“The legislation to avoid a government shutdown will also include a suspension of the debt limit through December 2022 to once again meet our obligations and protect the full faith and credit of the United States," they said in a statement.

