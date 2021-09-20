Democrats to Include Suspension of U.S. Debt Limit in Funding Bill

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that Democrats will include a suspension of the debt limit to 2022 in legislation to fund the federal government.
“The legislation to avoid a government shutdown will also include a suspension of the debt limit through December 2022 to once again meet our obligations and protect the full faith and credit of the United States," they said in a statement.
© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.