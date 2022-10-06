Elon Musk Seeks Stay of Twitter Litigation for Oct. 28 Deal Close

Elon Musk requested a judge stay his litigation with Twitter Inc. pending the receipt of financing for the $44 billion deal, which he said is expected to close at $54.20 per share on or around Oct. 28, according to a court filing.



Twitter responded by asking a Delaware court to proceed with its trial against Musk, saying the billionaire refuses to accept the “contractual obligations” of his April agreement to buy the social media company for $44 billion. Twitter attorneys sent a letter Thursday to the Delaware Chancery Court’s head judge, not long after Musk’s legal team asked her to call off the trial while he works on a renewed bid to buy the company.



'Twitter Will Not Take Yes for an Answer'



The Tesla chief claims the embattled social media company balked at the his demand to freeze the litigation.



Musk's request comes two days after he revived his takeover plan. The unpredictable billionaire's July withdrawal from the $44-billion transaction prompted Twitter to sue Musk over breach of contract in a Delaware court. A trial is scheduled to start on October 17.



"There is no need for an expedited trial to order Defendants to do what they are already doing and this action is now moot," said a filing prepared by Musk attorneys that alluded to his latest offer. "Yet, Twitter will not take yes for an answer. Astonishingly they have insisted on proceeding with this litigation, recklessly putting the deal at risk and gambling with their stockholders interests."



On Wednesday, Delaware Judge Kathaleen McCormick said she still planned to go ahead with the trial, noting that neither party had asked for a suspension.



Financing Now in Question

Apollo Global Management Inc. and Sixth Street Partners, which had been looking to provide financing for Elon Musk's proposed $44 billion buyout of Twitter Inc., are no longer in talks with the billionaire entrepreneur, said two sources familiar with the matter Wednesday.



Apollo, Sixth Street and other investors had committed more than $1 billion to bankroll the deal. Investment banks have pledged $12.5 billion, and Musk is expected to sell Tesla shares to finance the balance.



The news comes as Musk and Twitter agreed to postpone the billionaire's deposition scheduled for Thursday. The two sides are trying to reach an agreement to end their litigation and close the deal, a source familiar with the litigation said Wednesday.



In a reply to tweets saying that neither of the private equity firms were part of the $7.1 billion of third-party equity financing announced in early May, nor part of the debt financing, Musk said: "correct."



Mistrust Between Musk, Twitter Grows



Twitter shares ended the day down 3.7% at $49.39 on the New York Stock Exchange.



Since Musk made his offer on Monday, talks have dragged on longer than some initially expected, according to sources close to the litigation.



Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said it "would be an understatement" to say talks between both sides are going poorly. "There is a lot of mistrust for obvious reasons," he said.



Major banks that committed to fund $12.5 billion, or about 28% of the deal, could be facing hefty losses as the swift pace of interest rate hikes has ratcheted up market volatility and dampened appetite for leveraged financing.



"There's still some uncertainty based on whether or not Elon can find the actual financing to do the deal," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives for the Schwab Center.



Musk has raised $15.4 billion by selling Tesla shares this year and is leaning on large investors for a chunk of the financing, leading to speculation over whether he will sell more of the electric-vehicle maker's stock to fund the deal.



"Financing will eventually end up going through one way or another. It is just a point of negotiating terms at this stage," said Robert Gilliland, managing director at Concenture Wealth Management.