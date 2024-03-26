×
Tags: musk | grok | x | xai

Musk's Premium X Subscribers to Get AI Chatbot Grok

Elon Musk (AP)

Tuesday, 26 March 2024 05:27 PM EDT

Elon Musk said Tuesday artificial intelligence startup xAI's chatbot, Grok, will be enabled for all premium subscribers of social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

He announced it in a post on X, without revealing any more details. Previously, the chatbot was available only to Premium+ subscribers.

As more advertisers move away from the microblogging platform, the billionaire has stressed on reducing the company's reliance on advertising and has turned his focus to more attractive subscription plans.

Earlier this month, Musk said xAI would open-source Grok, after he sued OpenAI for allegedly abandoning its original mission in favor of a for-profit model.

The move could give the public free access to experiment with the code behind the technology and aligns xAI with firms such as Meta and France's Mistral, both of which have open-source AI models.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 26 March 2024 05:27 PM
