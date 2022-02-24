×
Container Line MSC Halts All Ukraine Sailings

MSC
(Getty Images)

Thursday, 24 February 2022 11:05 AM

MSC, the world's top container line, has stopped sailings to and from Ukraine and diverted one vessel away from the port of Odessa due to the escalating situation, the Swiss-based company said in an advisory on Thursday.

"For the time being MSC ships will not call at Ukrainian ports," the advisory said.

"As of today 24 February 2022, (MSC) has stopped accepting new bookings for cargo to/from Ukraine," the advisory said.

"The container ship MSC Jessenia R was required to deviate during voyage XA207A and the vessel will omit calling (at) Odessa."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
Newsmax Media, Inc.
