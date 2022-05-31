Spoiler Alert: Blockbusters Coming, Without the Popcorn

The labor shortage and supply chain disruptions that are set to put a dent in summertime pastimes are likely to throw cold water on moviegoing, as well.



Not only might there not be enough staff at concession stands to keep the lines moving, but there might not even be enough popcorn, containers, candy or libations to go around—and even if there are, the inflated prices might be too much of a sticker shock, The Wall Street Journal reports.



Farmers are growing less popcorn, and cups are so scarce that some theater owners are buying unused inventory from theaters that are out of business, even those sporting a competitor’s logo.



Norm Krus, chief executive of Preferred Popcorn, a company of 150 farmers that supplies popcorn kernels to movie theater chains, says that at his own farms in Nebraska, he's now spending on the order of $300,000 a year for fertilizers, up from $100,000—and he worries it will skyrocket even more in 2023, when the effects of the Ukraine war are felt on fertilizer and world food supplies.



“It’s a mess,” says Jeff Benson, founder of Cinergy Entertainment Group, which has eight theaters and entertainment centers in North Carolina, Texas and Oklahoma.



“You’re just not going to have root beer — until it comes in.”