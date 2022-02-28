×
Moscow Stock, Derivatives Trading Will Remain Closed on Tuesday

Moscow Stock Market
Monday, 28 February 2022 01:33 PM

Trading on Moscow Exchange's stock and derivatives sections will remain close on Tuesday, the Russian central bank said on Monday, extending the suspension of trading amid a full-blown financial crisis triggered by Western sanctions.

The central bank said it will inform about future Moscow Exchange operations before 0600 GMT on Wednesday.

The rouble tumbled to a record low in extremely volatile trade on Monday, losing a third of its value so far this year, while Moscow's stock market was closed the entire day.

Monday, 28 February 2022 01:33 PM
