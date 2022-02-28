Moscow Stock, Derivatives Trading Will Remain Closed on Tuesday

Trading on Moscow Exchange's stock and derivatives sections will remain close on Tuesday, the Russian central bank said on Monday, extending the suspension of trading amid a full-blown financial crisis triggered by Western sanctions.

The central bank said it will inform about future Moscow Exchange operations before 0600 GMT on Wednesday.

The rouble tumbled to a record low in extremely volatile trade on Monday, losing a third of its value so far this year, while Moscow's stock market was closed the entire day.