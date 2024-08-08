WATCH TV LIVE

Average Rate on a 30-Year Mortgage Falls to 6.47%

A home for sale in Austin, Texas, on May 22, 2024. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Thursday, 08 August 2024 02:22 PM EDT

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell this week to its lowest level in more than a year, a welcome affordability boost for prospective home shoppers and homeowners looking to refinance their home loan to a lower rate.

The rate fell to 6.47% from 6.73% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.96%.

This is the second straight weekly drop in the average rate. It’s now the lowest it’s been since mid-May last year, when it was 6.39%.

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with homeowners refinancing their home loans, also fell this week, pulling the average rate down to 5.63% from 5.99% last week. A year ago, it averaged 6.34%, Freddie Mac said.

“The decline in mortgage rates does increase prospective homebuyers’ purchasing power and should begin to pique their interest in making a move,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Additionally, this drop in rates is already providing some existing homeowners the opportunity to refinance.”

After jumping to a 23-year high of 7.79% in October, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage has mostly hovered around 7% this year — more than double what it was just three years ago.

The elevated mortgage rates, which can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, have discouraged home shoppers, extending the nation’s housing slump into its third year.

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in June for the fourth month in a row. And sales of new single-family homes fell last month to the slowest annual pace since November.

Rates have mostly eased in recent weeks as signs of easing inflation and a cooling job market have raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut its benchmark interest rate next month.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


