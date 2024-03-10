80 Percent of Couples Have a Joint Mortgage

According to a survey released by JW Surety Bonds, 4 of 5 couples decide on a joint mortgage with their partner, with 32% saying financial stability is their biggest motivation for doing so.

The poll indicates that 94% expect a live-in partner (not listed on the mortgage) to contribute to household expenses, and 3 in 4 would expect them to help pay the mortgage — with millennials 20% more likely than baby boomers to do so.

Other results from the poll include:

If there is a reduction of the mortgage rate, 40% of couples without a joint mortgage would quicken their decision to have one.

More than 10% of couples would not be willing to split a mortgage with their significant other without a legal contract such as a prenuptial agreement in place.

Of those couples with a joint mortgage, 88% are married, 11% are unmarried and living together, and 1% are engaged.

Older generations typically wait seven years in a relationship before deciding to get a joint mortgage, while Gen Zers say that four years is enough.

Of American couples, 84% say that it is acceptable to purchase a home with a significant other before getting married.

JW Surety Bonds surveyed 1,000 Americans about trends and factors behind the decisions by couples to co-own a home through joint mortgages. The average age of respondents was 43 years.