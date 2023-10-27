×
morgan stanley | ted pick | stock

Morgan Awards $20M to New CEO Ted Pick, 2 Other Execs

(AP)

Friday, 27 October 2023 05:25 PM EDT

Morgan Stanley gave its next CEO Ted Pick and the other two contenders for the top job one-time awards worth about $20 million each, the bank said in a filing Friday.

The awards for Pick, Co-President Andy Saperstein and incoming Co-President Dan Simkowitz are based on fair value calculations based on the bank's current stock price. The awards are linked to their performance and vest in 2027.

Earlier this week, Pick won the race to succeed long-time CEO James Gorman and promised to stick to the blue chip Wall Street firm's strategy as it navigates a deal-making slump and uncertain economic outlook.

2023-25-27
Friday, 27 October 2023 05:25 PM
