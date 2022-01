Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman will get a 6% raise in annual pay, bringing his total compensation for 2021 to $35 million, the bank said on Friday.

Gorman's total compensation will include an annual base salary of $1.5 million, a cash bonus of $8.38 million, a deferred equity award of $5.03 million and a performance-based equity award of $20.1 million, according to a regulatory filing.