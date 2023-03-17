×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: money market funds | cash | banking turmoil

Investors Pile Into Safety of Cash: BofA

Investors Pile Into Safety of Cash: BofA
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 17 March 2023 09:27 AM EDT

Investors snapped up cash at the highest weekly rate since April 2020 in the week to March 15, according to BofA Global Research Friday, against a tumultuous backdrop of the failure of several U.S. banks and a rout in global banking shares.

Cash funds saw a "huge" inflow of $112.7 billion in the latest week, BofA said, citing EPFR data.

The data includes flows in the days after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last Friday. Since then, markets have been roiled, but fears have somewhat receded after a series of lifelines for struggling banks helped restore some investor confidence.

Inflows into cash for the first quarter of 2023 are on course to be the highest since the second quarter of 2020, BofA said.

Meanwhile, equity funds saw a "tiny" weekly outflow of $26 million, and investors pulled $2.3 billion from bonds and put $600 million into gold.

Since the flow data's cut-off on Wednesday, the Swiss National Bank has stepped in to offer Credit Suisse a $54-billion loan to shore up liquidity and restore investor confidence while the U.S.'s First Republic Bank received a $30 billion lifeline from a cohort of large U.S. banks.

The turmoil in markets has spooked investors, but BofA said equity flows had been unchanged week-on-week and there was "no equity capitulation."

Even so, in Friday's report, BofA highlighted that emergency borrowing by banks could lead to tighter lending standards, a small business credit crunch and higher unemployment.

There was a "flight to quality" in fixed income according to BofA, with $9.8 billion poured into Treasuries - the largest weekly inflow since May 2022. Emerging market debt recorded its biggest outflow since November, of $3.1 billion.

BofA's bull and bear indicator - a measure of market sentiment - dropped sharply to 3.5 from 4.2 the previous week, its lowest since January, with BofA citing "weaker credit flows and worsening breadth in stocks."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Investors snapped up cash at the highest weekly rate since April 2020 in the week to March 15, according to BofA Global Research Friday, against a tumultuous backdrop of the failure of several U.S. banks and a rout in global banking shares.
money market funds, cash, banking turmoil
317
2023-27-17
Friday, 17 March 2023 09:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved