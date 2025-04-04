WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: money | market | fund | stock | decline

Global Money Market Inflows Surge by $30B

Global Money Market Inflows Surge by $30B
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 04 April 2025 07:24 AM EDT

Global money market funds saw massive inflows in the week ending April 2 as investors grew cautious over U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies, which are heightening fears of a global slowdown and prompting some economists to revise their recession projections upward.

Money market funds, often seen as safe havens during times of economic distress, attracted $30.26 billion in inflows during the week, as Trump introduced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on trading partners, intensifying a trade war and amplifying fears of a global economic slowdown.

Meanwhile, global equity funds saw just $49 million in net purchases, a sharp drop from approximately $35.84 billion in net buying the previous week.

U.S. equity funds recorded net selling of $10.85 billion, reversing the prior week's $22.39 billion in inflows. In contrast, investors allocated $6.84 billion to European equity funds and $4.36 billion to Asian equity funds.

Global sectoral equity funds recorded net sales of $1.75 billion, led by outflows of $1.45 billion in tech and $1.35 billion in consumer discretionary sectors. Defensive sectors, however, fared better, with utilities attracting a notable $1.06 billion in net purchases.

Gold and precious metals commodity funds remained buoyant, securing inflows for an eighth consecutive week, with $1.06 billion added during the period.

Meanwhile, bond funds, recognized for their stability, drew a net $4.3 billion in inflows, extending their streak of net purchases to a second consecutive week.

Short-term bond funds saw a surge in demand, with investors pumping a net $5.02 billion into these funds, the largest amount in four weeks.

Data covering 29,591 emerging market funds revealed, investors ditched a net $660 million worth of equity funds for a fourth successive week of net sales. Bond funds, however, gained a net $1.07 billion in inflows following two weekly outflows in a row.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Global money market funds saw massive inflows in the week ending April 2 as investors grew cautious over U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies, which are heightening fears of a global slowdown and prompting some economists to revise their recession...
money, market, fund, stock, decline
296
2025-24-04
Friday, 04 April 2025 07:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved