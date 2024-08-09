WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: money market fund | stocks | volatility

Investors Snap Up Money Market Funds on Slowdown Fears

Investors Snap Up Money Market Funds on Slowdown Fears
Just-cut stacks of $100 bills make their way down the line at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas. (LM Otero/Getty Images)

Friday, 09 August 2024 10:32 AM EDT

U.S. investors shifted heavily into money market funds in the week ending Aug. 7, retreating from riskier assets during a stock market sell-off fueled by fears over an economic slowdown.

According to LSEG data, investors poured a massive $47.48 billion into U.S. money market funds in the largest weekly inflow since April 3, while simultaneously offloading $7.39 billion in equities, ending a three-week buying streak.

Last week, a weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls report and disappointing manufacturing data raised concerns about the economy's health, fueling a further sell-off in stock markets.

U.S. investors withdrew $2.42 billion from small-cap funds, breaking a streak of three consecutive weeks of net purchases. Meanwhile, U.S. mid-cap and multi-cap funds saw outflows of $400 million and $382 million, respectively, although large-cap funds attracted $1.68 billion in net purchases.

By sector, financials saw a significant outflow of $1.36 billion as investors turned net sellers after three weeks of net purchases. Technology and communication services sectors also experienced notable outflows, totaling $657 million and $521 million, respectively

Demand for U.S. bond funds also cooled during the week as they received just $452 million, the smallest amount for a week in 10.

Investors dumped a sharp $3.07 billion worth of loan participation funds, registering the largest weekly net sales since at least October 2020. Conversely, short/intermediate investment-grade, and municipal debt funds gained $1.31 billion and $674 million worth of inflows.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. investors shifted heavily into money market funds in the week ending Aug. 7, retreating from riskier assets during a stock market sell-off fueled by fears over an economic slowdown.
money market fund, stocks, volatility
230
2024-32-09
Friday, 09 August 2024 10:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved